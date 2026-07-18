PAPER Spent Two Weekends Chasing the World Cup With Rauw Alejandro and Buchanan’s
Giddy is not even the right word to describe the last two weekends of World Cup memories. The fun never stopped when the final whistles of the games blew because the party just spilled into the streets, onto dance floors and across two different cities.
It all started in Mexico City, where a July 5 match gave way to a celebration beneath El Ángel de la Independencia. As fans poured into one of the city's most iconic gathering spots, the electricity of the stadium transformed into something else entirely: horns, chants, music and strangers celebrating like lifelong friends. And despite the unfortunate result of England beating Mexico in CDMX, the energy and passion of the fans kept the city alive well after the sun came up.
The night eventually landed at Salazar for Buchanan's VIP afterparty, where Rauw Alejandro and Mexican DJ duo RØZ kept the momentum alive. Behind the decks, RØZ flipped their remix of "Dando Vueltas". Hearing it in a room still buzzing from the match felt like watching fútbol reinvent itself in real time. One minute everyone was dissecting the game; the next, they were losing themselves on the dance floor.
Five days later, that same energy crossed borders.
The World Cup took over Miami as only its fans can. The city's Latin American and Caribbean heartbeat made it feel like the tournament had found a second home, where fútbol naturally blends into music, nightlife and community. More eating, drinking and dancing commenced.
The game itself was an insane quarter finals match where England bested Norway but for the chronically online it was also like watching a telenovela or, as some corners of the web dubbed it, "the Heated Rivalry of soccer" because of the Internet's obsession with Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham's bromance. (Oh you didn't know? Search it. You are welcome.)
After the match, everyone migrated to Wynwood, one of Miami's coolest neighborhoods, for the Buchanan's x TUMBAO celebration at 1-800-LUCKY, where stadium chants gave way to DJ sets, cocktails and packed dance floors. It was hot: the vibes but also actually hot because it's Miami during summer.
Despite being in different citties the two weekends felt so connected. Mexico City exploded after the match. Miami stretched the celebration across an entire weekend. Different cities, different tempos, same ritmo.
Following Rauw Alejandro through both made one thing especially clear: the World Cup's biggest moments aren't confined to the pitch. They're found in the crowds that refuse to go home, the songs that become unofficial anthems and the dance floors where fans of opposing teams celebrate together long after the scoreline fades from memory.
The tournament kept doing exactly what "Dando Vueltas" promised: moving, evolving and finding new ways to bring people together — from El Ángel to Wynwood the party did not stop. And now we need to sleep, for like a month.
Photography courtesy of Buchanan's