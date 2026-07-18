Giddy is not even the right word to describe the last two weekends of World Cup memories. The fun never stopped when the final whistles of the games blew because the party just spilled into the streets, onto dance floors and across two different cities.



It all started in Mexico City, where a July 5 match gave way to a celebration beneath El Ángel de la Independencia. As fans poured into one of the city's most iconic gathering spots, the electricity of the stadium transformed into something else entirely: horns, chants, music and strangers celebrating like lifelong friends. And despite the unfortunate result of England beating Mexico in CDMX, the energy and passion of the fans kept the city alive well after the sun came up.



The night eventually landed at Salazar for Buchanan's VIP afterparty, where Rauw Alejandro and Mexican DJ duo RØZ kept the momentum alive. Behind the decks, RØZ flipped their remix of "Dando Vueltas". Hearing it in a room still buzzing from the match felt like watching fútbol reinvent itself in real time. One minute everyone was dissecting the game; the next, they were losing themselves on the dance floor.

Five days later, that same energy crossed borders.