As part of Latin Creators Week, PAPER Español brought together some of the biggest names in music, fashion, entertainment, and digital culture for an intimate private dinner at Mr Chow. The evening served as a gathering place for a community redefining what Latin creativity looks like, both online and beyond. The night was made possible by our gracious host, Vanessa Chow, who welcomed artists, designers, creators, and cultural leaders into one of Beverly Hills' most iconic dining destinations. Over incredible food and conversations that stretched well into the evening, guests were invited to step away from the pace of the internet and reconnect face to face. Throughout the night, Lele Pons chatted with fellow creator Andrew Davila, while rapper Snow Tha Product and comedian Aida Rodriguez reflected on the evolution of Latino voices in entertainment. The dinner brought together creatives whose paths rarely cross outside of public events, creating an easygoing atmosphere where introductions happened naturally and new connections quickly took shape.

Music remained at the center of the evening. JOP, Pelón, and Moisés of Fuerza Regida mingled alongside producer Lil Eddie Serrano and artist DobleU, while musicians, executives, and creators exchanged perspectives on an industry evolving just as quickly as the digital world around it. Fashion and image-making were equally present throughout the room. Designer Rio, founder of RioWorld, joined stylist Joshua Alan Clark, celebrity makeup artist David Velásquez, and photographer Jora Frantzis as conversations flowed effortlessly from design and photography to personal style and creative expression. Among the guests were also creators Michelle Jenae and Jojo Sim, as well as Indigenous chef and culinary anthropologist Dr. Claudia Serrato, whose presence served as a reminder that Latin creativity extends beyond any one discipline. It lives in food, fashion, music, comedy, storytelling, and the many ways culture is shared today.

Far removed from the pace of a red carpet, the evening unfolded organically. Musicians traded ideas with designers. Photographers connected with digital creators. Stylists shared tables with artists and producers. It was the kind of cross-pollination that rarely happens by chance, but often sparks the collaborations that shape what's next. That has been the mission of Latin Creators Week from the very beginning: to create spaces where different generations and disciplines within the Latin creative community can come together and build relationships that outlast a campaign, a post, or an algorithm. At a moment when Latino talent continues to reshape culture on a global scale, bringing so many of the people driving that momentum together under one roof felt like the beginning of something new. After all, the best collaborations rarely begin in a boardroom or meeting. They start around a table.