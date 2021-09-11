Drag queen duo Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova have a new show coming up. And it's a dating series!

From Katya with Love is going to be an unscripted, six-episode show with Producer Entertainment Group for OUTtv that'll give the RuPaul's Drag Race season seven favorite a chance to find love. It's executive produced by Katya herself, Trixie and her boyfriend film producer David Silver, who also worked on the Netflix documentary Moving Parts. Trixie has also announced that she will be the host of the show.

"Finding a still-breathing human being who can keep food down around Katya, much less lust for this person, will be a two-man job," Trixie said in a statement. "I'm happy to be the operator making love connections for America's favorite prostitute."

Katya added that it only makes sense that Trixie be the one to host the show. She said, "Finding me a lover is going to take criminal levels of deception and I couldn't think of a better accomplice than my partner-in-crime, Trixie Mattel."

​The two have starred in several projects together, including World of Wonder web series UNHhhh​, Netflix YouTube series ​​I Like to Watch​, Viceland series Trixie & Katya Show​, and their podcast ​The Bald and the Beautiful. They've also written a New York Times ​ bestseller ​Trixie and Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood​.

Casting for From Katya with Love is open until September 21, 2021 through LGBTQ+ social network Taimi.