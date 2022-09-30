Trevor Noah sadly announced last night that he’d be leaving his flagship series The Daily Show, and it seems that he’s already gotten other opportunities lined up for himself — like getting a piece of the “Sweetest Pie” from none other than pop singer Dua Lipa.
The two were seen enjoying a nice Jamaican meal at Miss Lily’s in the East Village on Wednesday night. They were “Levitating” in their own realm, having “quietly sat away from everyone else” according to an eyewitness report given to Page Six.
Despite the 11-year age gap between the two, the night ended in a nice little smooch. There’s a “One Kiss” joke in here somewhere.
Speaking of age gaps, Trevor Noah’s departure from The Daily Show marks his seventh year heading the series, taking over Jon Stewart's powerful role in 2015 when Dua Lipa had just entered her 20s.
Twitter was quick to clown on the whole situation, baffled by the pairing of the unlikely couple.
\u201cbro started dating dua lipa and quit his job immediately\u201d— kira \ud83d\udc7e (@kira \ud83d\udc7e) 1664504943
\u201cidk dua lipa dating trevor noah is the most random thing i\u2019ve ever seen\u201d— :) (@:)) 1664485834
Other stans were encouraging the singer to keep her options open.
\u201cdua lipa are you dating trevor noah? It\u2019s not really my business I\u2019m only 14 and stuff but I have always thought that we were going to get married\u201d— N (@N) 1664485011
\u201cDua lipa should marry my buddy Matt who likes all of her photos on ig\u201d— pj (@pj) 1664496366
It seems that Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” is warming regardless, and we can’t knock her for it.
