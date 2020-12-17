From Fortnite concerts to custom McDonald's meals, Travis Scott has been the king of collabs this year and he's showing no signs of stopping as we head in 2021.

Today, Scott announced a new line of hard seltzer, CACTI, in partnership with Anheuser-Busch. Taking on White Claw, Truly, Four Loko and pretty much every other alcohol company that's recently decided to hop on the spiked seltzer train, Scott's first venture into the beverage market is inspired by the rapper's love of tequila, adding an agave twist into the traditional mix.

"CACTI is something I'm really proud of and have put a ton of work into," Scott said per a press release. "Me and the team really went in, not only on getting the flavor right, but on thousands of creative protos on everything from the actual beverage, to the can concept, to the packaging and how it is presented to the world. We always try to convey a feeling in our products."

CACTI is set to hit shelves some time during Spring 2021 and come in Lime, Pineapple and Strawberry. The spiked seltzer will also have an ABV of 7% which is 2% higher than your standard White Claw (so do with that info what you may). Check out an early look at CACTI below.