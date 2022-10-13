Its a well known fact that we know entirely too much about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship. The recently married couple has become notorious for their copious amounts of PDA and oversharing intimate details, like the time Kourtney admitted she wore Travis' underwear to an interview or the time a doctor advised her to drink the drummer's cum to balance out her hormone levels. The Kravis cringe is all too real as their exes and members of their own family (Lizzo being the exception) have made known. Even though the couple has finally tied the knot, the unnecessary disclosures haven't slowed down.

In a new TikTok, all three members of the recently reunited Blink-182 responded to the question "What does 'edging' mean to you?" Barker made the bold new claim that he and his wife were the one to invent edging. While the extent of how serious Barker was being in the barely two second clip is unknown, the statement does fall in line with the couple's history of being openly horny on main.

A quick trip to Wikipedia will let you know that the notion of delaying sexual gratification in order to achieve a more intense orgasm has been around for a few decades, with references to edging and similar techniques popping up in sexual wellness books dating back to the late '80s. Barker's response could be seen as more of a metaphorical comment about the media's coverage of their relationship. Throughout their courtship, the couple has been the subject of speculation on multiple occasions over whether they had gotten married in secret or if an avocado meant that Barker and Kardashian were expecting a new child.

The Kardashians have been known to keep details about things like pregnancies and weddings secret, going to great lengths to keep things under wraps. Fans famously sussed out that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her second child by scrutinizing her nails so when it comes to the Kardashian clan, no theory is too far fetched.