Timothée Chalamet and his The King co-star, model/actress Lily-Rose Depp, have reportedly called it quits.



Us Weekly confirms the news. And though it's unclear why, or when exactly the split happened, British Vogue makes note that the Little Women actor is now single in their May 2020 issue.

The two French-American fashion icons have been dating for over a year, as the couple was first spotted together in October 2018. Since then, they have been seen packing on the PDA and grabbing fried chicken together. But neither Depp nor Chalamet have ever directly commented on their relationship.