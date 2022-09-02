Internet’s favorite Victorian doll Timothée Chalamet stepped out onto the red carpet at The Venice Film Festival wearing a sultry red backless top and trousers designed by Haider Ackermann. Chalamet is a longtime Ackermann fan, famously sporting a plain t-shirt and backpack to his show in 2019.

Per usual, Chalamet’s fashion moments have brought the Internet to a halt. Whether it be his adorable baby pink Juicy Couture hoodie, his striking double belt moment in Venice three years ago or his trusty gold chain, the Call Me By Your Name actor loves experimenting with his looks.

Related | Meet the Stan Who Documents Every Timothée Chalamet Outfit

Here are a few things that the actor's daring outfit has reminded people of:

And one of our personal favorites...

Chalamet, who is currently doing press for his upcoming Luca Guadagino-directed movie Bones and All, reflected on social media's impact on society. "To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged,” said Chalamet, via Variety.

We definitely agree. At least if social media can agree on one thing, it's that Chalamet is one of the few people that can pull off such daring looks.