On Friday night, President Donald Trump told press that he plans on banning TikTok in the United States.
“As far as TikTok is concerned, we're banning them from the United States," Trump told press aboard Air Force One, per The Washington Post.He also said that he can sign an an executive order as soon as Saturday, or use emergency economic powers. “Well, I have that authority.”
The ACLU has spoken out about Trump’s statements on the video-sharing platform, tweeting, “Banning an app like TikTok, which millions of Americans use to communicate with each other, is a danger to free expression and technologically impractical.”
The U.S. General Manager of the social media service, Vanessa Pappas, released a message to the TikTok community, saying that they aren’t planning on going anywhere. “TikTok is a home for creators and artists to express themselves, their ideas, and connect with people across different backgrounds, and we are so proud of all the various communities that call TikTok their home,” she said.
She continued, “I’m also proud of our 1,500 U.S. employees who work on this app everyday, and the additional 10,000 jobs that we’re bringing into this country over the next three years.”
