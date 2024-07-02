Polaroids From Donatella's Pride Party at The Standard NYC

If only every party could have Donatella Versace’s stamp of approval. To kick off Pride Weekend in New York City, The Standard, High Line hosted a big blowout at BOOM with all your favorites in attendance — fresh-faced before a weekend full of festivities — in partnership with the fashion icon herself and Mission.
With the city skyline in the background, guests (and PAPER regulars) like Honey Balenciaga, Aaron Rose Philip, Jack Powers, Jeauni Cassanova, Ella Snyder, and Jake and Josie Dupont (AKA The Dupont Twins) all stopped through to dance to DJs Quiana Parks and Mazurbate (wearing a Willie Norris “Promote Homosexuality” tank, no less).
The Standard hosts LGBTQ-friendly events year-round, so it’s fitting for Pride 2024 to start with them in Meatpacking. TikTok beauty sensation Emira D’Spain was there beaming for cameras flashing in her direction; PAPER People cover star Kuby Lin dressed in all bandanas spray-painted with “I Heart NY” on top; and party photographer Andrew Tess held a glass of wine in one hand and his polaroid camera in the other.
Polaroids: Andrew Tess