Polaroids From Donatella's Pride Party at The Standard NYC

If only every party could have Donatella Versace’s stamp of approval. To kick off Pride Weekend in New York City, The Standard, High Line hosted a big blowout at BOOM with all your favorites in attendance — fresh-faced before a weekend full of festivities — in partnership with the fashion icon herself and Mission.

With the city skyline in the background, guests (and PAPER regulars) like Honey Balenciaga, Aaron Rose Philip, Jack Powers, Jeauni Cassanova, Ella Snyder, and Jake and Josie Dupont (AKA The Dupont Twins) all stopped through to dance to DJs Quiana Parks and Mazurbate (wearing a Willie Norris “Promote Homosexuality” tank, no less).