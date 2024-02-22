Ella Snyder Takes a Road Trip Up the California Coast

This past November, model Ella Snyder and photographer Olivia Parker took a road trip together up the California coast through San Luis Obispo and onto Morro Bay, where Snyder’s parents recently moved. They documented their journey along the way, grappling with feelings of being “uprooted, uncertain and hopeful,” as Snyder explains of their series titled The Grey Dawn of Tomorrow, after reconnecting with a place “that doesn’t quite feel like home.”

The two friends first met at Parsons, The New School in NYC, and eventually reconnected while living and working in Los Angeles. These images then “tackle feelings of growing up and change,” Snyder says. “The transformation eras we go through upon entering adulthood.” They’re hazy and relaxed, featuring Snyder smoking cigarettes outside the city among horses, empty buildings and power lines.