Clip Goes Viral of Couple Grinding at Taylor Swift Concert

When you think of artists that get your body moving enough to grind and twerk and all that fun stuff, you may cite Rihanna, City Girls, Big Freedia and maybe even Ginuwine and Pretty Ricky. Wait, you said Taylor Swift? I mean, whatever floats your boat.

In a TikTok posted by @livymadethis, some fans got an eyeful when a person started aggressively grinding on their partner at the Arlington, Texas stop of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Even better, they were doing it as Swift sang "You should see the things we do" off her 2017 album Reputation. At least it's fitting.

@livymadethis dropping it low at Tswift for free @taylorswift #erastour #arlingtontx

The jokes immediately began, ranging from "she don’t got a single song where they need to be doing this," which is in reference to a viral photo of Kevin Gates stage diving, to "I think in their heads Taylor was singing 'Pony' by Ginuwine."

On the other side, the clip sparked some healthy debate over concert etiquette, both on the side of filming people without their consent and doing things like that in front of an audience that may have children.

This is not the only time this tour cycle a Swiftie has been on the receiving end of criticism. TikTok user @sophienbradley posted a video of herself shrieking while front row at Swift's kickoff run in Arizona alongside a caption that said, "The last time I saw Taylor on tour the mom next to us asked if we could calm down because we were scaring her 7 year old." Some people criticized her volume level, noting that you couldn't even hear Swift.

@sophienbradley See you tomorrow @taylorswift ! I feel bad for whoever is next to me #eras #erastour #swiftcity #glendale #midnights #taylorswift #taylornation @taylornation

Concert rule of thumb? Enjoy the moment, don't scare the kids and tip your bartender.