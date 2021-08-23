It's the moment Swifties everywhere have been waiting for: Taylor Swift has joined TikTok. The pop icon shared her first-ever video to the app today, in preparation for her upcoming re-release of Red (of course, Taylor's Version) which is now available for pre-order.

"Lots going on at the moment," the caption reads. "Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I'm on TikTok now let the games begin. #SwiftTok."

@taylorswift Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 ##SwiftTok ♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

Swift's inaugural video sees the artist transform into her various album eras from the past year: folklore, evermore, Fearless (Taylor's Version) and, now, Red (Taylor's Version) as she lip syncs to British MC Dave's "Screwface Capital;" she famously loves a London boy. She also dropped the official release date of her latest work: November 19.

Knowing Swift, the addition of TikTok to her social sphere means fans can surely anticipate more Easter eggs to come. But for now, we'll be hitting the Red vinyl pre-order link and suggest you do the same.