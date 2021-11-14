On Friday, Taylor Swift dropped her much-anticipated re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version). And on the first day of its release, it made streaming history.

On opening day, the 30-track record became the most-streamed album in a single day by a female on Spotify. It got a total of 90.8 million global streams, topping her own previously-held record set by the release of Folklore in 2020, which got 80.6 million streams in a day.

Swift also broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed female in a day in the history of the platform. The "All Too Well" singer has now been streamed more than 122.9 million times since 2008, which is more than any other female artist. And this is all despite the fact that she pulled her entire catalog from Spotify in November 2014, and didn't make her music available again until June 2017.

The artist also currently has over 47 million monthly listeners.

Aside from the album, Swift's new short film for the ten-minute version of her song "All Too Well" has also gotten a lot of traction. After its premiere on Friday night, it became the number-one trending video on YouTube with over 14 million views.

Now, after this big Red high, Swifties are awaiting the next re-release. Though she hasn't announced which of her first six records will be coming next, some are theorizing that it might be her official pop genre debut, 1989.