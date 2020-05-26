Taylor Swift scored her latest dunk this weekend on her nemesis Scooter Braun, the music mogul who last year purchased her entire pre-Lover discography and now gets a check every time you scream "All Too Well" in the car. It comes in the form of a "cover" of her iconic Kanye-bashing Reputation single "Look What You Made Me Do" that appeared in the latest episode of HBO's Killing Eve.

"VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!!" Swift tweeted ahead of Sunday's episode. The chaotic, glossy pop song, re-fashioned into an ominous acoustic ballad crooned by a man with a craggy voice, is fitting for the spy thriller.

After failing to find any trace of "Jack Leopards & the Dolphin Club" on the internet, fans are putting together all the pieces. The song was produced by Swift's collaborator Jack Antonoff (an original co-writer of the song) and Nils Sjöberg, the alias Swift used for her writing credit on Rihanna and ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris' "This Is What You Came For." Fans have sussed out that the third "member" of Jack Leopards and the Dolphin Club, and the (fairly impressive) vocalist on the song is in fact Swift's brother Austin Swift. The single art is a childhood photo of the youngest Swift and he once used the Twitter handle "The Dolphin Club." Austin hive, stand-up!

Why would Swift start a fake band to release versions of her old music? So she could get the song on TV without Braun earning a cent. He's being just as petty: Braun recently released a live Taylor Swift album, Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008 recorded during a decade-old radio session, without her consent.