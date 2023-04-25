Taylor Swift Fans Support GoFundMe For Swiftie Killed After Her Show

Taylor Swift fans are rallying together to honor a fellow Swiftie who was killed after her concert.

On Sunday, April 23, 20-year-old Jacob Lewis and his sister, April Bancroft, were driving home from Swift's Friday night Eras Tour show at Houston's NRG Stadium when they started having car trouble on the freeway. According to reports, Lewis was apparently pushing the vehicle along the shoulder when he was fatally struck by Alan Bryant Hayes, 34. Lewis died at the scene.

Hayes was allegedly driving drunk at the time of the accident, during which he also hit Lewis' car, leaving Bancroft with minor bruises and scrapes. He then reportedly fled the scene, though he was arrested by authorities after being followed by a tow truck driver who'd witnessed what happened. Hayes has been charged with a DWI and failure to stop and render aid. He already has two previous DWI charges.

Following the incoming Sam Houston State University sophomore's death, a family friend set up a GoFundMe with a $75,000 goal to cover his funeral costs, which ended up going viral. As a result, Swifties from around the world flooded the page to donate $13 in honor of the "Anti-Hero" singer's lucky number. Many of them also accompanied their donations with references to Swift's lyrics, including “long live Jacob" and "you were bigger than the whole sky."

Altogether, they've raised almost $115,000 as of Tuesday afternoon, with Lewis' father, Steve, taking to Facebook with a heartfelt message voicing his appreciation for the Swifties' love and support.

“What happens when 5,000 people donate $13 each? They generate $65,000! The GoFundMe is at $85,000 and growing," Steve Lewis wrote on Monday evening.

He added, "Swifties rule.”

You can donate to Lewis' GoFundMe here.