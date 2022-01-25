Taylor Swift is shutting down Damon Albarn's claims about her songwriting.

In a new interview with the LA Times, the Blur frontman claimed that the star "doesn't write her own songs," a take so ludicrous that even interviewer Mikael Wood had to call Albarn out on his bullshit by saying "of course" she writes and/or co-writes all of her stuff. And though the discussion should've ended there, for some reason, the extremely out-of-touch Albarn felt the need to push back by claiming that that co-writing "doesn't count" and that it's "very different to writing."

"I'm not hating on anybody," Albarn went on to insist. "I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes."

Perhaps anticipating the backlash though, Albarn attempted to cushion his ridiculous statement by adding that co-writing "doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great," before deciding to pit Swift against Billie Eilish, who he called a "really interesting songwriter" — alongside her brother, Finneas, of course.

"I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker—less endlessly upbeat," he continued, showing that he obviously has a very limited knowledge of Swift's catalogue. "[Eilish is] way more minor and odd. I think it's exceptional."

Granted, Albarn's claim is extremely strange given the fact that Swift is well-known for penning her own tracks and has had to continually defend herself against sexist opinions of her songwriting. But that aside, his answer, obviously, caused Swift to respond on Twitter by writing, "@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this."

"I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW," Swift continued. “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

Not only that, but Albarn's accusation was also condemned by longtime Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff, who tweeted, “I’ve never met Damon Albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs Taylor writes and brings in.”

"if you were there … cool … go off," Antonoff added. "if not … maybe …. shut the fuck up?

In response, Albarn tried to backpedal by blaming Wood and the LA Times, tweeting back at Swift, "I totally agree with you."

"I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand," which many pointed out was also bullshit.

"What part of this was reduced to clickbait? You said her songwriting doesn't count as songwriting and then compared her to another female artist with a completely different style," as Twitter user Alex Goldschmidt wrote, posting a screenshot of the interview. "Don't gaslight and throw someone else under the bus because you never thought she'd call you out."

What part of this was reduced to clickbait? You said her songwriting doesn't count as songwriting and then compared her to another female artist with a completely different style.



Swift, however, has yet to respond to Albarn's so-called apology.