What do you get when you put Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion in a music video together? Apparently, a catalog of high fashion looks transported to a sci-fi forest.
The two singers teamed up for their new single “Sweetest Pie,” embarking on a fantastical, otherworldly journey in the accompanying music video. As is customary from the superstars, the song doesn’t miss the mark — and the fashion doesn’t, either.
Right away we see a major Schiaparelli moment, with Dua Lipa singing her intro verse in a latex bodysuit by Daniel Roseberry’s Fall 2021 couture collection, complete with structured, spiky antlers. Schiaparelli is known for its surreal silhouettes and avant-garde looks, and in the mythical, sci-fi forest of “Sweetest Pie,” the alien-ish look fits right in. Megan dances next to her, with painted black lips, a wide-brimmed black Schiaparelli hat from Fall 2022 ready-to-wear, and a thick gold statement choker inspired by African jewelry.
The music video pivots to a twisted version of Versailles, where Dua and Meg — he Marie Antoinettes of this mythic realm — dance in the midst of a Rococo feast clad in pearls, pastel bustiers, and platform crocodile boots (it seems like Dua’s beloved Moon Boots got a music video makeover).
Megan’s rap verse continues to deliver: the artist wears a bejeweled gold, strappy bodysuit, culminating in a choker connected to the bustier top. Everything is glitz and glam, gold and glitter. Moments later, Dua Lipa returns to the scene decked out in a spiky, sculptural outfit right out of Maximilian Davis’ Spring 2022 show. Paired with mini shorts and a bralette, the thorny back piece isn’t pulling any punches in this otherworldly universe.
When the music video transitions to a new scene again, Dua Lipa is clad in a familiar favorite: a Mugler mini dress, with mesh side panels. The singer is more than familiar with wearing Mugler (different looks make up nearly every night of her world tour), and with a large gold necklace from Lanvin, the look is utterly Dua, through and through.
Back in the forest, Meg twerks with bones in her braid, a sculptural, rhinestoned rib cage on her chest, and tiny little spines on her fingernails. In their final scene together, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion reunite in the forest, victorious and divine. Dua Lipa wears a sheer green Rick Owens dress, while Megan is clad in a shimmery silver matching set.
John Varvatos Captures the Long Open Road in New Collection
This article is a sponsored collaboration between John Varvatos and PAPER
John Varvatos has long been known for his rock’n’roll aesthetic and musical influences, so it’s only fitting that the latest collection captures the laid back rocker spirit of the brand out west — all the way out to the California desert, to be exact.
For Spring 2022, the brand was inspired by the long open road and the lone traveler, resulting in earth-bound tones and textures; natural hues like dusty browns, burnt clays and stone grays; and fabrics like blushed suedes, lived-in leather and weathered cotton — all with a touch of their signature hardware.
Other standouts in the collection, which is available to shop now, include t-shirts printed with Miles Davis and Aretha Franklin; rugged, military-inspired jackets; jacquard shirts depicting distorted art; and distressed leather jackets.
The campaign, shot by Cameron McCool, features an eclectic mix of models, some of whom are musicians, including Cezur and Nicola Wincenc, the latter of whom is in an indie rock band called Caverns.
Discover the entire John Varvatos Spring 2022 collection at JohnVarvatos.com
TikTok’s New Music Platform Will Pay Its Creators
TikTok just launched a new payment program especially for musicians that will pay them properly for their work. SoundOn allows musicians to get paid weekly for their music and keep ownership of it all.
Designed to help up-and-coming artists find an audience for their songs, SoundOn will not only pay musicians 100% of royalties in the first year of their music being on TikTok, but it will also give the artists access to tools that will help grow their audiences. Artists will be given a dashboard with insights so they can better understand what’s performing and why. They’ll also be able to tap into other TikTok creators’ content to help the spread of their music across the video-sharing platform.
“New artists and musical creators are a vibrant community within TikTok and SoundOn is designed to support them as they take the first steps in their career,” TikTok’s Head of Music, Ole Obermann, said, per Complex. “Our SoundOn teams will guide creators on their journey to the big stage and bring the expertise and power of TikTok to life for the artist. We’re incredibly excited about how this will surface and propel new talent and how SoundOn will contribute to an increasingly diverse and growing global music industry.”
Right now, SoundOn is available in the US, the UK, Indonesia, and Brazil, and the platform maintains that there are no administration or distribution fees for musicians to pay. What’s even better is what musicians will earn for their content: According to SoundOn’s FAQs, “You would be able to obtain 100% royalty for an unlimited time for In-Bytedance platforms (TikTok and Resso); and you would be able to receive 100% royalty for off-Bytedance platforms during the first year, and 90% in the years after.”
Music will go through an approval process before being in the mix on SoundOn, but the platform provides plenty of guidance on what the requirements are for each song. The more a song is used in TikTok videos, the more artists get paid, though SoundOn doesn’t provide explicit details on payment until you’re in the program. Musicians who want to try it out for themselves and make some extra cash from their work can sign up here.
LightSkinKeisha Takes No Days Off
LightSkinKeisha can’t eat spaghetti and meatballs without ranch.
That’s set to be her dinner tonight and she’s in the middle of drooling over how good it sounds. After our Zoom call, she has to run to the store and find something to make for her and her fiance, and as we talk about unusual food combinations (after all, she did try out an Oreo with mustard on it, inspired by Lizzo), she spills on how she likes to eat spaghetti.
“I’ve been adding ranch to my spaghetti since I was young,” she says, daydreaming, as she sits at her dining room table, her stomach moaning. “It probably started from having a salad on the side and you put the little ranch and garlic bread with it... mmm. You know what? Now that we’re talking about it, I’ll have to have that tonight.”
LightSkinKeisha rarely gets moments like these, when she can sit down, not worry about having to fly out dancers for shows or find new property in Los Angeles — something she remarks that she needs to do later. Now that she’s social media’s favorite actress on the recently wrapped second season of Power Book II: Ghost and fans from the show have joined her growing rap fandom, the 27-year-old rapper, actor and social media star is this close to becoming a household name.
Since 2018, LightSkinKeisha’s put out five projects — more than most rappers release in their entire careers — and amassed an audience worldwide that adores her ability to talk shit the loudest and the hardest. On TikTok, she’s an inch away from having two million followers. And her recent performances on Starz’s hit series Power Book II: Ghost, a spin-off of the 50 Cent executive-produced Power, have meant that more and more of the show’s viewers are discovering her through this powerful portrayal of her character BruShandria Carmicheal, who Bossip says "pulverizes the Powerverse."
To the untrained eye, it may look like there’s a lot to keep track of for LightSkinKeisha — too much, even, for some. But for her, she’s right where she needs to be after a long, tumultuous journey.
Born in Decatur, Georgia and growing up in Atlanta, LightSkinKeisha got into music early. Her siblings’ father owned a record label, so she lived in a house where she got to experience music being made all of the time. As artists poured in and out of studio sessions at her house, she picked up singing. This led to her cultivating some early vocal talent, but it would take her time to find the music that she’d develop her sound around.
That came in middle school when she searched for songs to add to her MySpace page — the final piece of crafting that unique digital statement that defined who we are. “We had LimeWire and all of these different platforms,” she says. “These made me go into a phase of exploring all types of different music for this space. I was listening to Corinne Bailey Rae, Colbie Caillat, Amy Winehouse, Green Day, Carrie Underwood, all of that. But I really settled on R&B early on — Carl Thomas, Donell Jones, Joe.”
She became a competitive cheerleader at age 7 and spent her teenage years competing. If you watch her high-octane performances now with a degree of polish to them, you’ll see how cheerleading brought her there. “In cheerleading, we had to do two minutes and 30 seconds of a routine,” she says. “Now I know that might seem very, very quick, but when you're on stage two minutes and 30 seconds feels like 10 hours. I always make sure that I give it my all, like I'm back on stage when I was cheerleading, like I'm trying to win something.”
When LightSkinKeisha wasn’t cheerleading, she started to develop her interest in music. She kept her singing voice under wraps, switching over to rap instead. In high school, she rapped for her peers, but nothing ever materialized. So then, during a period of time that she characterizes as “playing around” with music, LightSkinKeisha worked on becoming a model, using social media to propel her to the top. It was a difficult period — one in which bouts of homelessness led her to sleeping in her car and hotel to make ends meet. “It made me very ready for success because I knew that it wasn’t permanent,” she says of the time. “I never wore that on my sleeve.”
During this period, she’d post videos of her rapping on her account, which would eventually give her the confidence to release her first songs in 2017 and her breakout song, “Weather,” the following year. “I’d seen people’s reactions because in a week it got a million streams on Soundcloud and I couldn’t believe it,” she says. “After I got that reaction I was like, ‘I’m going to keep on going.’”
Fortune was finally smiling on LightSkinKeisha. She signed to LA Reid’s Hitco Entertainment in 2018 and released her debut project, That’s Just the Bottom Line, that same year. Since then, she’s followed a formula of releasing at least one project a year — Act up Szn in 2019, Talk That Talk and Clones in 2020, Break the Bank in 2021 — and continuously elevating her shit-talking capabilities. Her albums are bibles for bragging and textbooks for twerking that grow grander with each release. Even now, fans are looking toward what this year’s release will be.
One of those recent songs was “Pop Shit Queen,” a toxic thumper that’ll make your lips curl into a snarl if you’re looking into the mirror while it’s playing. “It’s really all about being a fly girl, being confident and being independent with a big personality,” she says of the track. “I want people to be confident when they're listening to me and know, ‘Yeah, you are that bitch.’ Because I feel like I'm that bitch every single day, period.”
LightSkinKeisha’s confidence isn’t just evident in her music — her Power Book II: Ghost character carries that same energy. She regularly steals scenes on the show through her powerful performance, as well as her wardrobe choices that lead to stills from her scenes regularly going viral on Twitter. To think that the opportunity practically fell into her lap. “The show team hit my agent up and asked if I wanted to be on the show, and it’s been such an amazing experience to sit among legends and people that really inspire me,” she says. “It’s crazy because I’ve never taken an acting class. I’ve never done anything on this type of spectrum, so for this to be my first big breakout role as an actor, on the biggest show, is amazing.”
Season 3 of the show is on the way, so LightSkinKeisha definitely hopes that’ll be in her future as she takes on more roles, but acting isn’t the only thing that she’s thinking about in the days, weeks and months ahead. She explains that there’s a lot coming, but what exactly that is, she doesn’t clarify — you’ll just have to wait and see. “I’m dropping all year, but when I say I’m dropping, it doesn’t necessarily just mean music,” she says. “I’ve got acting going on, and I’ve started a couple of businesses and I’m about to create some more.”
That’s LightSkinKeisha in a nutshell: always thinking, always planning and, most importantly, always doing. Her career so far is a testament to being a self-starter and finding what works. Now, she’s finally reaping the benefits of her work, so she’s excited to keep going. “I’m just out here working,” she says, preparing to finally make her way to the grocery store. “I’m just trying to get it because I know I’m a star and I know where I want to go. I know the things I want to buy. I know the cars I want to drive (two of them being a Rolls-Royce truck and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class). I’m just hustling.”
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Is Detained in Russia
After being detained for three weeks in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner may be getting closer to being released. Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Rep. Colin Allred are working with the US Department of State on Griner’s release, according to People, after she was arrested at the Moscow airport in February.
“I know the administration is working hard to try and get access to her and try to be helpful here,” Allred said Wednesday, per ESPN. “But obviously, it's also happening in the context of really strained relations. I do think that it's really unusual that we've not been granted access to her from our embassy and our consular services.”
Griner, who plays for the WNBA team Phoenix Mercury, also plays for UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason, which is why she was overseas at the time of her arrest. According to People, Russian customs officers at the Moscow airport allegedly found vape cartridges that contained liquid with hash oil. She was detained on February 17.
What makes her arrest and detainment more concerning for American officials, though, is the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. With the United States’ vocal support of Ukraine, American government officials are especially worried for Griner’s safety.
"So this is not the first time in recent years that an American has been detained and then held either without reason or without a sufficient kind of explanation," Allred said. "What's obviously different here is that Brittney is an extremely high-profile athlete, and it's happening during the course of a Russian-begun war in Ukraine, in which we are deeply opposed to what they're doing."
Russia has also not been forthcoming with information about Griner’s arrest and imprisonment, making the whole process of getting her out of Russia even more difficult. “I do think that it's really unusual that we've not been granted access to her from our embassy and our consular services," Allred said. However, he maintained that he was confident that the embassy and Griner’s lawyers would be able to get her out safely.
According to CNN, Russian officials have said that Griner faces up to 10 years in prison on the drug charges.
