What do you get when you put Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion in a music video together? Apparently, a catalog of high fashion looks transported to a sci-fi forest.

The two singers teamed up for their new single “Sweetest Pie,” embarking on a fantastical, otherworldly journey in the accompanying music video. As is customary from the superstars, the song doesn’t miss the mark — and the fashion doesn’t, either.

Right away we see a major Schiaparelli moment, with Dua Lipa singing her intro verse in a latex bodysuit by Daniel Roseberry’s Fall 2021 couture collection, complete with structured, spiky antlers. Schiaparelli is known for its surreal silhouettes and avant-garde looks, and in the mythical, sci-fi forest of “Sweetest Pie,” the alien-ish look fits right in. Megan dances next to her, with painted black lips, a wide-brimmed black Schiaparelli hat from Fall 2022 ready-to-wear, and a thick gold statement choker inspired by African jewelry.

The music video pivots to a twisted version of Versailles, where Dua and Meg — he Marie Antoinettes of this mythic realm — dance in the midst of a Rococo feast clad in pearls, pastel bustiers, and platform crocodile boots (it seems like Dua’s beloved Moon Boots got a music video makeover).

Megan’s rap verse continues to deliver: the artist wears a bejeweled gold, strappy bodysuit, culminating in a choker connected to the bustier top. Everything is glitz and glam, gold and glitter. Moments later, Dua Lipa returns to the scene decked out in a spiky, sculptural outfit right out of Maximilian Davis’ Spring 2022 show. Paired with mini shorts and a bralette, the thorny back piece isn’t pulling any punches in this otherworldly universe.

When the music video transitions to a new scene again, Dua Lipa is clad in a familiar favorite: a Mugler mini dress, with mesh side panels. The singer is more than familiar with wearing Mugler (different looks make up nearly every night of her world tour), and with a large gold necklace from Lanvin, the look is utterly Dua, through and through.

Back in the forest, Meg twerks with bones in her braid, a sculptural, rhinestoned rib cage on her chest, and tiny little spines on her fingernails. In their final scene together, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion reunite in the forest, victorious and divine. Dua Lipa wears a sheer green Rick Owens dress, while Megan is clad in a shimmery silver matching set.

Screenshots via YouTube

