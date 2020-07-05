Over the weekend, a speeding car ran through peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters in Seattle. And because of this, 24-year-old Summer Taylor was killed, while 32-year-old Diaz Love was hospitalized for serious injuries and still remains in critical condition.

The Washington State Patrol is now in custody of the driver of the white Jaguar sedan, and they are now investigating the motive behind the crime. They are also looking into how he was able to bypass a police closure going into I-5 in order to hit the protesters.

"My hope is, as a result of this tragedy, protesters will reconsider their desire to be on the interstate, because I cannot guarantee their safety, plain and simple," Capt. Ron Mead said in a press conference on Saturday morning. Later that evening, Taylor was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center.

Videos of the incident have spread on social media, and people are mourning the loss of Summer Taylor. Protesters have held vigils for them, and are hoping for Diaz Love's recovery.

This news comes days after a 19-year-old man died, and another was injured during a shooting as the Seattle Police Department moved in on protesters at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone, or the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.