Here Are 12 Non-Medical Face Masks You Can Buy Now

With some states now requiring residents to wear face coverings in most public settings to slow the spread of the coronavirus, having a mask on hand is more important than ever before. However, it's important to remember that surgical masks and N95 respirators should be reserved for healthcare workers and medical first responders.

A simple cloth mask also does the job, but scarves and bandannas are also acceptable forms of homemade face coverings in many instances, While these don't prevent you from catching the virus, they can help prevent transmitting it to others if you're infected but don't know it yet or aren't showing symptoms.

The Center for Disease Control guidelines — washing your hands constantly, social distancing, avoid touching your face — should still be followed and should not be replaced by wearing a cloth mask. But if you're leaving the house and find yourself in places where keeping a six feet distance is difficult (subways, grocery stores, crowded sidewalks), a face covering should be an addition to your best practices.

According to the CDC, cloth face coverings should: fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

Below, see a selection of non medical-grade face masks (all machine-washable) you can shop right now.

Phlemuns Cloud-print double-layered face mask made in LA. $27 | SHOP NOW

69 One-size-fits-all cow-print mask in cotton twill. $6 | SHOP NOW

Vex Clothing Reusable latex novelty mask. 50% of proceeds from masks sold will go to benefit Direct Relief, $34 | SHOP NOW

Collina Strada Fashion face masks with bows made from deadstock. Will donate 5 masks to healthcare workers in New York City for every mask purchased. $100 | SHOP NOW

Reformation 5-Pack of masks in black. $25 | SHOP NOW

Daniel Patrick Available in a variety of prints and colors. Machine-washable and water-resistant. $25 | SHOP NOW

MACEOO 2 Reversible Face Masks. For every mask sold they will donate 1 to those in need. $19.99 | SHOP NOW

Alice & Olivia Limited edition python print (more colors available). Will donate a pair to communities in need for every mask sold. $12.95 | SHOP NOW

Abacaxi These reusable double layer face masks are made with leftover Indian handloom cotton and custom-printed fabrics from their Brooklyn home studio. $30 | SHOP NOW

Birdwell Reversible polka-dot mask. For each one you purchase, a mask will be donated to CORE, a non-profit that provide free drive-through testing for high-risk individuals. $20 | SHOP NOW

Maison Atia Handmade cotton faux fur mask with cotton polka dot lining. All proceeds of the sale will be donated to the Metropolitan Hospital in East Harlem, NYC. $30 | SHOP NOW

Rendall Co. Premium accordion-folded mask that comes in denim and chambray styles. $19 | SHOP NOW