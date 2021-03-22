Photos From NYC's Stop Asian Hate Rally in Chinatown

As the nation continues to reckon with the tragedy of the recent Atlanta spa shootings, Asian-Americans and their allies took to the streets this past weekend to stand against a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Pushing against the official police narrative that the murders weren't racially motivated, protesters across the country marched to remember the eight people — six of whom were Asian women — who unnecessarily lost their lives as a result of xenophobic Othering and anti-sex work rhetoric.

In NYC alone, hundreds of demonstrators walked from Chinatown to Times Square on Sunday to support the shooting victims, call for an end to Asian hate, and uplift the Asian-American community amid these kinds of violent attacks. Because unfortunately, the Atlanta attacks don't exist in a vacuum, seeing as the organization Stop AAPI Hate said there were more than 3,800 reported attacks against Asian-Americans nationwide last year.