Stephen Boss, better known by his stage name tWitch, has died on December 13. He was 40 years old.

Boss was well-known within the dance community as a choreographer and personality. After initially landing roles as a dancing extra and working behind the scenes creating routines for South Korean pop singer Seven and training other groups such as Big Bang during the early '00s, Boss would be thrust into the spotlight when he was chosen for the fourth season of So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.

Boss' success on the TV show earned him an Emmy nomination, and he was named runner-up. He returned the following season, was featured as an All-Star in subsequent seasons, became a coach and eventually a permanent judge this year.

Boss was also known as the charismatic DJ and eventual co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

As reported by TMZ, Boss died by suicide.

In a statement shared by his wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker, she confirmed the devastating news:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our 3 children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Boss is survived by his wife and their three children.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text 988.