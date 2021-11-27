Broadway musical legend Stephen Sondheim died on Friday in his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. He was 91 years old.

Details regarding the highly acclaimed composer's death are still not publicly known. His friend and attorney F. Richard Pappas announced his passing but said that, to his knowledge, he was not sick at the time and that the death was sudden. The day before, he celebrated Thanksgiving with his friends.

The songwriting genius is one of the most revered in the theater industry. His music and lyrics shaped, and truly set the standard for the American stage musical, with works such as the Tony Award-winning 1962 comedy "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," 1979's "Sweeney Todd" and 1987's "Into the Woods." He also famously collaborated with Leonard Bernstein as the lyricist for the original 1957 "West Side Story."

Many are mourning Sondheim's death, including celebrities whose lives he touched. See below for their touching tributes to the artist.