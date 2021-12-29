The biggest show of the year and the most popular series to ever stream on Netflix, Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game is undoubtedly one of the breakout hits of 2021. A bonafide cultural phenomenon, from cornering the market on green Adidas tracksuits and white vans to laughably out-of-touch celebrity theme parties, it is perhaps no surprise that the show was almost instantly picked up for second season — but it also sounds like a third may already be in the works, as well.

According to a new interview Dong-hyuk did with Korean outlet KBS, the creator is apparently already in talks with Netflix about a possible third season of Squid Game. Nothing has been finalized as of yet Dong-hyuk says, but he goes on to add that a conclusion should be coming soon. “We know that many people are waiting, so everyone is working hard to prepare for the next season with a positive outlook.”

The series creator went on to reveal more details about the plot of the already confirmed Season 2 of Squid Game in the interview. “The focus [of the season] will be the story of [Lee Jung Jae‘s character] Seong Gi Hun unraveling [the mysteries of the organization behind the game],” Dong-hyuk told KBS. “The overarching plotline of Season Two will be the story of the people that Gi Hun meets and the people he chases after.”

The creator confirmed that he was already working on the second season of Squid Game this past November, explaining during a red carpet that he was already tossing around an idea for the continuation in his head. “I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we’re in the brainstorming stages," Dong-hyuk said. "I think with the success as big as this one, I almost feel like it would not make sense to create a Season 2 and I also feel like there are going to be some fans kind of trying to stalk me where I live and do something to me if I don’t give them a second season. So I’m going to go ahead and say there will be a second season. But as for when I cannot tell you now.”

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the second season of Squid Game.