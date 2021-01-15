It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

ZAYN & Syd — "When Love’s Around"

This glimmering, dembow-inflected R&B highlight from ZAYN's latest record shows the best in ZAYN and Syd, proving why they're two of their generation's most venerated R&B vocalists.

Ashnikko & Kelis — "Deal With It"

Ashnikko loves to shock, and the most shocking thing she could have done right now is release a Kelis-sampling bubblegum pop track. And so she did!

Lana Del Rey — "Chemtrails Over The Country Club"

This haunted, beautiful new single from Lana's NFR follow-up is a perfect mirror for our strange, troubled moment.

G Flip & mmxtoon — "Queen"

This collaboration between G Flip and mmxtoon, produced by Rostam, brings to the fore the kind of Sapphic energy 2021 was sorely in need of.

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion — "34+35 Remix"

A highlight from Ariana Grande's Positions gets an injection of glamour and star power thanks to Doja and Megan.

Flo Milli — "Roaring 20s"

Flo Milli just turned 21, and how better to spend your 21st birthday than by stunting on your haters?

Ross From Friends — "Burner"

The first single from Ross From Friends' own label does exactly what it says on the label, and then some.

Greyson Chance — "Holy Feeling"

This single, co-written by Teddy Geiger, is sweeping and anthemic, a soon-to-be Greyson Chance calling card.

Logic1000 — "Medium"

Rising house producer Logic1000 proves that she's absolutely worth the hype with this ultra-glam, heart-racing new track.

Claud — "Cuff Your Jeans"

The first signing to Phoebe Bridgers' new record label digs into the annals of 2000s indie for this pensive, beautiful rock song.