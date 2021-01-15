America
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Black Lives Matter
SHOP

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

ZAYN & Syd — "When Love’s Around"

This glimmering, dembow-inflected R&B highlight from ZAYN's latest record shows the best in ZAYN and Syd, proving why they're two of their generation's most venerated R&B vocalists.

Ashnikko & Kelis — "Deal With It"

Ashnikko loves to shock, and the most shocking thing she could have done right now is release a Kelis-sampling bubblegum pop track. And so she did!

Related | Ashnikko Breaks Down Her Banger 'Cry,' Featuring Grimes

Lana Del Rey — "Chemtrails Over The Country Club"

This haunted, beautiful new single from Lana's NFR follow-up is a perfect mirror for our strange, troubled moment.

G Flip & mmxtoon — "Queen"

This collaboration between G Flip and mmxtoon, produced by Rostam, brings to the fore the kind of Sapphic energy 2021 was sorely in need of.

Related | G Flip Talks Crocs, Break Ups and Drunk Tattoos

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion — "34+35 Remix"

A highlight from Ariana Grande's Positions gets an injection of glamour and star power thanks to Doja and Megan.

Related | Doja Cat: Reloaded

Flo Milli — "Roaring 20s"

Flo Milli just turned 21, and how better to spend your 21st birthday than by stunting on your haters?

Related | Flo Milli Is Here for More Than a Moment

Ross From Friends — "Burner"

The first single from Ross From Friends' own label does exactly what it says on the label, and then some.

Related | Ross from Friends Paints an Intimate Family Portrait

Greyson Chance — "Holy Feeling"

This single, co-written by Teddy Geiger, is sweeping and anthemic, a soon-to-be Greyson Chance calling card.

Related | Boots on the Ground With Greyson Chance

Logic1000 — "Medium"

Rising house producer Logic1000 proves that she's absolutely worth the hype with this ultra-glam, heart-racing new track.

Claud — "Cuff Your Jeans"

The first signing to Phoebe Bridgers' new record label digs into the annals of 2000s indie for this pensive, beautiful rock song.

Photo courtesy of Nabil

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like