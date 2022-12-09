Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now
Music

Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

by Shaad D'Souza

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

SZA — "F2F"

​SZA has returned with a bang with SOS, a rich and varied hour-plus album. A clear highlight is this pop-punk gem, a song that transposes her usual TMI internal monologue onto a gigantic rager of a chorus.

Related | SZA's 'SOS' Features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard And More

Lana Del Rey — "Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd"

The first single from Lana’s new album of the same name is gorgeous and soulful, a strings-laden ballad that brings us Lana at her most raw and unfiltered.

Caroline Polachek — "Welcome To My Island"

This soaring, ecstatic synth-pop curio is a sweet, dizzying introduction to the world of Caroline Polachek’s long-awaited Pang follow-up, jumping from minimalist chiptune to grand '80s sleaze.

Paramore — "The News"

​Paramore’s latest single is a paranoid and tense song about the grueling vibe of reading the news at this point in time. It’s raucous and relatable.

Biig Piig — "Picking Up (feat. Deb Never)"

“Picking Up” rushes from plaintive emotions to drum’n’bass pounder in a split-second, and it’s a thrill to hear it make the move – like taking the final terrifying drop on a rollercoaster.

Blondshell — "Veronica Mars"

Was Logan really that much of a dick? That’s what I find myself wondering when listening to “Veronica Mars” – I don’t think so, but it’s nice to hear the debate litigated in song.

Shygirl — "Posion - Club Shy mix"

A highlight of Shygirl’s Nymph gets a booming, bass-heavy update, turning it into a sinewy, 3am floor-filler.

Florence + The Machine and Ethel Cain — "Morning Elvis - Live At Denver Ball Arena"

Florence Welch and Ethel Cain clearly share a lot of musical DNA, and their voices sound gorgeous together on this live rendition of “Morning Elvis,” given an extra hit of twang courtesy of Cain.

Samia — "Sea Lions"

“Sea Lions” begins as a relatively spare folk ballad before dipping into a skronky, off-kilter kind of IDM, ending with garbled transmissions from some spaced-out radio station.

Gabrielle Shonk — "Aftertaste"

“Aftertaste” is an interesting dose of neo-soul, gussied up to fit in alongside bedroom pop and DIY producer music. It’s a heady combination.

Photo courtesy of RCA Records

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Sign Up For The Morning PAPER
Politics

The Respect for Marriage Act Finally Passes Congress

LGBTQ

Margot Robbie Keeps Trying to Get Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy to Date