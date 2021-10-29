It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Azealia Banks — "Tarantula"

The first of two new Azealia Banks tracks follows up her triumphant recent run of shows in New York with a pummeling techno beat and a foreboding, dramatic vocal tone. It's a perfect Halloween treat.

Azealia Banks — "Wings Of A Butterfly"

"Wings of a Butterfly," on the other hand, is also a techno track, but with a smoother, pop-oriented vocal. "All the boys go crazy for me," she sings, before ripping into a punkish yowl. It's a stunning display of AB's versatility.

Jessy Lanza & Loraine James — "Seven 55"

On Instagram, Jessy Lanza said that all of her mixes thus far have been leading up to her forthcoming DJ-Kicks mix, and if "Seven 55," a collaboration with Loraine James, is anything to go by, it's going to be something special.

daine — "Cemetary Dreams"

This moody new one from daine is heart-rending and beautiful, a ballad that recalls 2000s classics while fitting neatly in the rest of daine's oeuvre.

Kylie Minogue & Jessie Ware — "Kiss of Life"

2020's disco queens back it up with this piece of pure Studio 54 throwback, a song that drips in joint charisma and makes a very, very strong case for some kind of joint tour.

Flo Milli — "Ice Baby"

New Flo Milli is always cause for celebration, and "Ice Baby" reclaims the kind of elite shit talking that made 2020's Ho, Why Is You Here ? such a triumph while expanding the variety of her flows.

Related | Flo Milli Is Here for More Than a Moment

Yaeji & OHHYUK — "29"

This funky, elated rock song from Yaeji and OHHYUK is beautifully percussive, a slow-burn of a track that's thrillingly joyful.

Snail Mail — "Madonna"

Another sublime single from Snail Mail's forthcoming Valentine, "Madonna" is slow-building but so, so beautiful, a future teen film staple.

BENEE — "Doesn’t Matter"

In a similar vein to Snail Mail's "Madonna" is this new one from BENEE, which forgoes her usual bouncy indie-pop in favor of something more emotive and pensive.

Lil Peep — "Halloween (feat. skiliam)"

Another perfect song for Halloween weekend, this time from the sorely-missed Lil Peep and skiliam, a combination that screams Spooky Season.