In the memory of the late visionary producer, SOPHIE, a group of previous collaborators and artists have come together to organize a charity art auction and print sale, titled God Is Trans.

The auction and print sale features work of artists like Nick Harwood, who directed SOPHIE's "It's Okay to Cry" music video, Renata Raksha, Nichole Fitch, Alison Veit, Puppies Puppies and peegirl, as well as an Eckhaus Latta dress worn by the artist as a part of their Fall 2018 collection.

"SOPHIE is the artist of my life, I consider myself almost unspeakably lucky to have communed with a mind like hers," Harwood wrote on Instagram. "She was many things to many people, she gave herself away until she had nothing left to give, so I'm grateful for the opportunity to give something back in her honor."

All proceeds raised by the auction and print sale will go towards benefitting the Trans Justice Funding Project, which is dedicated to distributing "unrestricted grants to projects combating racism, economic injustice, transmisogyny, ableism, incarceration, and other intersecting oppressions." The organization, with financial support from the Tides Foundation, has distributed over $4.5 million in unrestricted grants to grassroots trans justice groups since it was founded in 2012.

When asked in PAPER's 2018 cover story if SOPHIE believed in God, the artist responded simply, "Yes, God is Trans."

The auction and print sale is set to run through May 23rd with all of the artwork listed via the God Is Trans website. You can also directly donate to Trans Justice Funding Project Directly here.