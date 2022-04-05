I wanted a timeless look that embodies my stage persona. Versace was the perfect match for this as they are masters of the female body and know exactly how to sculpt a dress around it. We gave them some ideas of what we were envisioning and they really took it to the next level.

The dress took 800 hours to complete, it was constructed around an internal corset from silver metal mesh and features removable padded shoulders and cutaway sections at the legs and arms with fraying mesh, chain and crystal finishes.