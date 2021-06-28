Fresh off the buzzy Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Kim Kardashian has announced her latest Skims venture: a collaboration with Team USA for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. All of the United States' female athletes will receive a full collection of undergarments, pajamas and loungewear designed exclusively by Kardashian's shapewear brand.

The collection's accompanying campaign features a star-studded lineup of female athletes set to compete in Tokyo — Alex Morgan, Haley Anderson, Scout Bassett, Dalilah Muhammad and A'ja Wilson. Shot by photographer Vanessa Beecroft, the collection fuses the now infamous DNA of Skims with instantly recognizable USA and Olympic motifs. Designed to ensure optimal comfort during sleep, the range of separates offers several uniquely comfortable athleisure silhouettes in breathable and ultra-soft fabrics.

"We're so proud to be supporting female athletes during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo," Kim said in a statement. "These women are incredible role models for younger girls, including my own daughters, showing them that anything is possible if you work hard enough. SKIMS is designed to empower women to feel their best every day and we're excited to work with Team USA to help spread this message."

Preceding the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the limited-edition collection will be available at www.skims.com on July 12th.