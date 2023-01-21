Shakira Allegedly Found Out Gerard Piqué Cheated Because of Jam

The backstory behind Shakira's breakup may have something to do with a jam jar.

According to a recent report from ShowNews Today, a Spanish TV show called Socialite recently claimed that the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, found out that Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, 35, was allegedly cheating when she realized that some of her jam was missing after coming home from tour. As a result, fans also began pick up on the theory, noting that Shakira loves strawberry jam, while her partner of almost 12 years and their two kids despise it.

However, what's really giving the rumor some legs is the music video for her song, "Te Felicito," where collaborator Rauw Alejandro plays her "two-faced" ex. Released around the same time as their breakup, the video sees Shakira opening up a fridge, where Alejandro's head is on a platter. Not only that, but she also reportedly told Britain's This Morning that the scene is about her "[finding] the truth."

"So I go to the refrigerator," she said at the time. "And it is when I find the head of Rauw Alejandro, which is pretty scary."

More recently though, the Colombian pop icon also released a pretty overt diss track with DJ Bizarrap called "BZRP Music Session #53," which features lyrics that seemingly take aim at the athlete and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, who she basically calls the bargain bin version of her. She also appears to allude to Piqué leaving his mother, Montserrat Bernabeau, "as my neighbor," which was recently brought up after her ex mother-in-law told the New York Post that Shakira had turned a witch doll towards her house and that she believes it's being used for a ritual of some sort.

Neither Shakira nor Piqué have publicly commented on the jam jar rumor. In the meantime though, you can check out Rauw Alejandro's refrigerated head in the "Te Felicito" music video below.