Shakira Fan Allegedly Chased Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Out of Restaurant

Gerard Pique better run! The Shakira fans are on the loose.

The embattled ex of international treasure Shakira was allegedly thrown out of a restaurant by a superfan of the singer while out on the town with new girlfriend Clara Chia.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, a bystander films the couple leaving a restaurant. Reports are split on where the restaurant was exactly, as the video claims it was in Los Angeles and Spanish sports outlet Marca reports the restaurant was a Japanese eatery in Barcelona.

The caption on the video, translated from Spanish, reads: "clara chia and pique went out to eat at a restaurant in los angeles and well the owner is a fan of shakira and the owner ran clara chia out personally."

It appears neither Pique, Chia or the restaurant owner in question have made any statements about the run-in.

Just last week, Shakira posted a Valentine's Day lip sync to SZA’s hit “Kill Bill” which goes, "I might kill my ex/ Not the best idea/ His new girlfriend's next/ How did I get here?" Her latest single "BZRP Music Sessions #53" also takes aim at Pique and Chia, in which she sings that she was "out of your league, that's why you’re with someone like you." She added that she "won't get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me."

As the myth of their 2022 break-up now goes, Shakira found a half-eaten jam jar in her house after returning from tour. According to her fans, she was the only person in her life who ate the jam to begin with. After Pique and Chia went public with their relationship earlier this year, Shakira danced on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Women no longer cry; women dance merengue."

Keep dancing, Shakira!