Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, life has been tumultuous, stressful and confusing for many. It's also been pretty schlubby. But as more of us stay home, working in sweatpants from the couch and binge watching The Office for the umpteenth time, turns out we haven't completely given up on life — or pleasure.

German sex toy brand Womanizer has reported that their current sales from January 1st through March 6th are 50% higher than what they had initially predicted. Sales in Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the virus, have increased, too: Sex toy sales are 60% above what is usually predicted. In the US, sales are also 60% above typical predictions.

In a statement to T3, Johanna Rief, the head of sexual empowerment at Womanizer, said: "Of course, we didn't anticipate a surge in sales of Womanizer sex toys due to coronavirus [...] We do know [...] that time is an essential factor when it comes to sexuality and self-pleasure."

Rief continued, "With the prospect of long-periods at home either alone or with your partner, people are exploring new ways to make the best of the time available."

Meanwhile, Pornhub is offering free premium membership to Italians, French and Spanish who are facing forced lockdowns.

As sex toy sales continue to surge and primo porn becomes free, there have been questions about how safe sexual intimacy with other people is right now.

According to a report by The New York Times, the disease can be transmitted through viral droplets, which can be ejected when one breathes, talks, coughs, etc. In the report, the WHO (World Health Organization) explains that "kissing could definitely spread it," but that "coronaviruses are not typically sexually transmitted, it's too soon to know."

Earlier this week, Dr. Oz told TMZ that he believed sex with a partner could help "flatten the curve" of coronavirus: "The best solution if you're holed up with your significant other is have sex," Oz told TMZ. "If you're both quarantined — you both have the virus, you're both healthy — go ahead."

So in the words of Missy Elliott, go "get your freak on," people. But whether it's alone or with someone else, just do it safely.