It's that time of year again: the leaves are falling, the air is crisp and the holidays are right around the corner which, most importantly, means it's the bi-annual Sephora Sale where we get to splurge on the latest and greatest across beauty on items that never get discounted.

To refresh your memory, the sale is contingent on your "tier" as a Sephora customer:

Beauty Insiders: If you've given Sephora your email or phone number, then you automatically become a "Beauty Insider" and have access to their rewards system. This group gets 10% off their entire purchase. VIB: If you spend more than $350 a year, then you are bumped to the next tier, "VIB." This group gets 15% off their entire purchase. VIB ROUGE: Makeup addicts, like myself, who spend more than $1,000 a year at Sephora are then considered "Rouge." This group gets 20% off their entire purchase.

Obviously, the biggest discount is given to the VIB Rouge members... and 20% off the entire purchase may not seem that crazy, but if you're buying something like the Dyson AirWrap which historically doesn't get marked-down, the price drops down by $100.

This year, the sale runs from November 5 to November 15, and below, PAPER broke down 10 of the best products within each of the top Sephora categories: Skincare, face, eyes, lips, hair and fragrance. Scroll to check out what you should be stocking your cart with before the sale ends!

Skincare Skincare is typically the most expensive category in beauty, with items like Creme de La Mer running upwards of $195 an ounce. Now might be your only time to snag that fancy serum you've been lusting after, or restock your current routine at a fraction of the price. And while you might love your current standbys, we think you might like the below offerings even more — from the Beauty Bio Microneedling Set (it allows your skin to absorb products better and stimulates collagen production) to the viral Supergoop Sunscreen (a reminder that SPF shouldn't exclusively be worn in warmer months).

Face When it comes to face makeup, use this sale as an excuse to try products you would normally shy away from purchasing: that new foundation you saw on Instagram, a concealer in one shade lighter that might brighten your under eyes a little more. In our carts, we have products like the NARS Thrill Blush (a good dupe for the infamously sold out Dior 001 Blush), viral Charlotte Tilbury complexion products and the Givenchy setting powder that has become a holy grail product for celebrity makeup artists.

Eyes If you're willing to splurge then go for a little Pat McGrath and Natasha Denona as a treat. The two holy grail brands don't usually go on sale, so we'll definitely be stocking up on the latest PMG palette. Or, for something a little more budget friendly, give the viral Rare Beauty mascara a go.

Lips Sephora has a large collection of some of our favorite lip products, and it's difficult to narrow down to just 10, but here are a few of our absolute must-haves from the sale, including TikTok's favorite Dior Lip Oil. Cult favorites, like the NARS Starwoman Liquid Lip pigment, should be in your cart since they often sell out, and we even added some of our favorite lip treatments to the mix, like the First Aid Beauty Ultra Lip Repair Therapy and the Dr. Devgan Lip Plumper.

Hair It's time to toss your Conair you've been hanging onto since middle school and up the anty with the Dyson AirWrap which is known to be the hot, quick-to-sell-out item at every Sephora Sale. Or, opt for a luxurious new shampoos and conditioner, even the famous Olaplex No. 7 will be available for purchase at a fraction of the retail cost.

Fragrance While Sephora may not carry the TikTok-favorite Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maison Francis Kurkdjian, there are plenty of fragrances that deserve your attention at this year's sale; take home Killian Paris' "Love Don't Be Shy," or make Tom Ford's "Fucking Fabulous" your new signature scent.