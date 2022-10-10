Selena Gomez is baring it all.

On World Mental Health Day, the Only Murders in the Building star shared the official trailer for her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which is billed as an intimate look into Gomez's ongoing mental health struggles, as she simultaneously grapples with "unimaginable stardom" before "an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness."

Culled from footage shot over the past six years, the emotional trailer for the Alek Keshishian-directed film — which will also feature a brand new song from Gomez — begins with the 30-year-old actress and musician telling herself to "be who you are" while remembering that it's "okay with where I am" and "who I am."

"I am grateful to be alive," Gomez goes on to say, as clips taken from past performances, old home videos and a stay at the hospital flash across the screen.

"Let me make a promise. I am going to stop living like this," she continues. "How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?"

From the time she was a kid, Gomez explains that she's never felt "good enough," which also means she's uncomfortable with being "super famous." However, the former Barney & Friends star acknowledges that while she can't change the reality of her celebrity, she does "know that if I'm here, I have to use that for good," later adding that "clearly, I'm still here to use whatever I have to help someone else."

As you also probably know, the star has always been an outspoken advocate for mental healthcare, as someone who's already launched several initiatives and organizations dedicated to providing educational tools and helpful resources for fans. So it only makes sense that My Mind & Me will also feature in-depth discussions about Gomez's struggles with anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder, as well as her battle with lupus and a subsequent kidney transplant, which also took a significant toll on her mental health.

That said, the trailer ends on a high note, with the star talking about the progress she's made in a clip from a speech, in which she talks about finally being "happier."

"I'm in control of my emotions and thoughts," as Gomez says, before adding, "More than I have ever been."

My Mind & Me premieres on November 4 via Apple TV+. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer below.