On Friday night, actor/singer/entrepreneur extraordinaire Selena Gomez decided to slide into the DMs of Facebook and Instagram's head honchos to send a very important message.

Selena, who is also co-chair of non-partisan organization When We All Vote, shared her choice words for Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg on Instagram Stories, tagging both in the post, too. She addressed the company's leaders, writing. "We have a serious problem. Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry."

She continued, "I am calling on you both to HELP STOP THIS. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it." The Rare singer emphasized that with the elections coming up, "We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting. There has to be fact checking and accountability."

Her message comes days after celebs like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Mark Ruffalo, and Sacha Baron Cohen froze their Instagram and Facebook accounts for 24 hours in solidarity with the #StopHateForProfit campaign, which seeks to hold social media companies accountable for the hateful messages being spread on their platforms.

Facebook and Instagram haven't publicly responded to Sel's message just yet.