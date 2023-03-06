Sorry to add to the never-ending stream of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber coverage, but it appears that there's still a lot more to be uncovered.

Gomez recently took to her TikTok over the weekend to ask that her followers "be kinder online." This comes amid a bubbling feud with Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey. Despite a highly publicized breakup, Gomez and her superstar ex have remained cordial, with the former Wizards of Waverly Place star even befriending Bieber as a sign of the power of sisterhood.

However, internet sleuths believe that Bieber has been sending subtle shots toward Gomez online, accusing her of copying everything from Instagram story posts to outfits.

And while the tea seems hot, Gomez just wants everyone to remain kind to each other. In the comments of her recent makeup tutorial TikTok, the actress and singer takes some time to thank her fans. "Thank you and love you all so much. I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans," she wrote. "You make me unbelievably happy."

However, she did raise concerns when she said, "My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone," leaving some to speculate she's addressing the constant reminders of this drama between her and Bieber.

Gomez has been the subject of online harassment due to her high-profile relationships with singers such as Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. She has opened up in the past about the toll the bullying has taken on her mental health. She has even recently been the subject of intense body shaming in light of her lupus diagnosis.

Gomez has been spending some time away from social media in light of the drama. The two have kept relatively silent as the accusations bubble up, leaving fans to continue to point fingers and speculate. We could all take a page out of Gomez's book and be kinder.