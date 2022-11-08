Selena Gomez is being accused of overlooking the friend who saved her life.

Ahead of the release of her new My Mind & Me documentary, the Only Murders in the Building star decided to discuss her struggles with mental health in a revealing interview with Rolling Stone. And though her candor was mostly met with praise, it also turns out that the story has left a bad taste in some people's mouths, and it's all thanks to a quote about how she considers Taylor Swift to be her "only friend" in the industry.

For a little context, Gomez suffers from lupus, leading to a significant amount of organ damage that required her to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017. So given that actress Francia Raísa was her kidney donor, several fans accused the "Lose You to Love Me" singer of snubbing her longtime friend in favor of someone more famous, which wasn't helped by Raísa reportedly unfollowing Gomez after allegedly writing "interesting" in a since-deleted comment about the quote.

Selena Gomez’s kidney donor Francia Raisa reportedly reacted to her saying that Taylor Swift is her only real friend in the [music] industry:



“Interesting” pic.twitter.com/5B0rYkPfWl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2022

"That means a lot but that’s seems kinda disrespectful to the woman who donated her kidney to her," as one commenter wrote underneath a viral TikTok posted by @stephwithdadeets about Raísa supposedly unfollowing Gomez, before another added, "Wow what about that friend in the industry that gave you a kidney??"

"I wouldn't give my kidney just to anybody," they continued. "that was low."

That said, Gomez herself is now addressing the backlash in a rare comment underneath @stephwithdadeets's video, in which she wrote, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know." But even so, her defense doesn't appear to be going over well with others, including a fan who argued that "if someone donated their body part to you that’s a big deal lol."

"how do you just forget them like that," they added. "that just says a lot about a person."

Raísa has yet to publicly reply to Gomez's comment. In the meantime though, you can see what the star had to say about the criticism below.