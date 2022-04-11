Selena Gomez doesn't have time for the trolls criticizing her body.

On Sunday, the star took to TikTok to send a message to those offering unsolicited opinions about her appearance, particularly the body shamers commenting on her weight.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," Gomez said on TikTok Live. “But honestly I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway."

The Only Murders in the Building actress then went on to roll her eyes at the trolls, who she mocked by repeating the kind of rude shit they usually hurl her way, including “‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit.’”

“Bitch, I am perfect the way I am,” Gomez said before concluding, “Moral of the story? Bye.”

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time this sort of thing has happened to her, seeing as how Gomez — who had a kidney transplant in 2017 because of her lupus — has previously spoken about the body shaming she's experienced because of her health issues, explaining that her weight fluctuates due to a combination of her medications,

"So, for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate," she said on Raquelle Stevens' Giving Back Generation podcast back in 2019. "It depends what's happening in my life….And that got to me big time, you know? I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit."

“I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues," the "Lose You to Love Me" singer continued. "And for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff."

Watch Gomez's video below.

