Saweetie, miss certified icy girl, is bringing her glitter into more things than just McDonald's meals.

The rap star partnered with Calvin Klein and Amazon Live to deliver a holiday special in time for the shopping season. Co-hosted with Symone from Ru Paul's Drag Race, the star's "Icy Season: A Saweetie Special," featured performances, Saweetie's shopping tips, and an interactive Q&A with her biggest fans, known as the Icy Gang.

"Working with Calvin Klein and Amazon to curate my own show was so amazing– it's unlike anything I've ever done," said Saweetie. "The holidays are super special to me and that's something I wanted to share with my fans and give them something extra icy. The show has a lot of firsts – new songs, new dances, and a bunch of surprises that I was so excited to bring to life."

Alongside performing her radio hits like "Best Friend" and "Tap In," the chart-topping rapper premiered a new single titled "Icy Chain." Flanked by backup dancers, Saweetie and her entourage were all dressed in classic Calvin Klein comfortwear, from the label's timeless denim and intimate apparel.

You can watch the full special and shop the in-stream collection on Calvin Klein's brand store in Amazon Fashion's online store.