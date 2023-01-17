Sam Smith and Christian Cowan Spark Dating Rumors

Sam Smith and Christian Cowan could very well be an item.

Ahead of the hitmaker's upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live, the "Unholy" singer, 30, was spotted getting cozy with the 25-year-old fashion designer during an intimate stroll through New York City on Monday, January 16.

In paparazzi photos published by the Daily Mail, both of them are bundled up to stave off the winter chill while walking through SoHo, with Cowan keeping things casual in an all-black look comprised of a classic peacoat with a pair of pleather pants and Bottega Veneta lug boots. Meanwhile, Smith went in the opposite direction, opting for a bright yellow shirt and jacket with furry cuffs that definitely turned heads. Or more likely, it was the fact that the two were seen arm-in-arm during their little outing, with Smith also giving Cowan a sweet kiss on the head in several of the snaps.

So needless to say, the affectionate gesture has now stirred up some fans speculation about a potential romance. And while it's unknown how or when they met, what we do know is that Smith and the designer — a longtime PAPER favorite — were appeared together in photos with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act last month at the White House.

Not only that, but their latest hang also comes on the heels of Smith bringing Cowan to a recent tattoo appointment with Markd Tattoos, with the musician appearing to get some ink of a red plant on their right forearm.

Neither Smith nor Cowan have commented on the dating speculation. In the meantime though, you can see the Daily Mail's pics of their cute stroll around the city here.