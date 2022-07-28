Sam Buck sings from many places. Physically, from a cabin in the woods of Southern California – and lyrically, on what was, what could have been and where he'll go next.

His first new EP in four years, Buck's Out of Control sees the Topanga-based country musician adding a cool, echoey edge to the already haunting timbre of his vocals and basslines. “I’m going for the My Bloody Valentine of country,” he tells PAPER ahead of its release this Friday, June 29.

With a true grasp over his own feelings and songwriting itself, Buck is a master at capturing emotions otherwise difficult to vocalize. The title track, out now, has him singing “Almost every night/ I could almost die/ to prove I like what he likes.”

The video, premiering on PAPER today, takes us inside (and to the roof of) Buck’s cabin where he lives an hour outside of Los Angeles. After moving in two years ago, he stumbled across his own house going viral on Instagram under previous ownership looking like a quirky boutique. (Thankfully, he’s restored it back to its country roots.)

The cover art for the upcoming project doesn’t feature Buck himself, but rather a simple, sunny photograph of his ex. Having recently broken up after 13 years together, Buck mentions “he still plays in the band... Fleetwood Mac vibes.”

When he’s not singing, Buck likes to talk – he hosts a “gossipy radio show” called KFM and describes it as “a longform radio-style talk show where I play my favorite country songs, take listener phone calls, do interviews, investigations, take downs, tributes, etc.”

Watch the PAPER premiere for the title track’s video below, and catch Buck’s tour with Rostam, August 2-8 on the West Coast.