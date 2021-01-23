Sabrina Carpenter has caused quite the stir on social media thanks to her new song, which many believe is a direct response to Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License."

As you probably already know, Rodrigo's heartbreak ballad has been all over the internet since its No. 1 debut, which broke Spotify's record for most streams of a song in a single week.

That said, "Drivers License" also spurred ample speculation about who it was written about thanks to lyrics concerning an ex who's moved on with an older blonde girl. And the main suspects? Ex Joshua Bassett and Carpenter, his new rumored girlfriend, who also happens to be blonde and four years older than Rodrigo.

Now though, Carpenter has appeared to respond to "Drivers License" and the surrounding buzz with her very own song, "Skin."

As the title suggests, the track is about someone trying to get under her skin and comes armed with pointed lines like, "Maybe 'blonde' was the only rhyme" and "You can try / To get under my, under my, under my skin / While hе's on mine." But combined with the fact that Bassett — who also recently dropped his song "Lie Lie Lie" — confusingly praised both songs on Instagram after their releases, it didn't take long for the internet to start talking about the perceived drama.

Neither Rodrigo nor Carpenter have responded to the speculation, but in the meantime, you can see what people are saying about "Skin," below.

