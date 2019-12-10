Today in bizarre beauty trends, it appears as if Instagram's most-talked about lip procedure is less Kylie Jenner and a little more "demonic."
According to Dazed Beauty, "devil lips" — also known as "octopus lips" thanks to their unique, undulating shape — is allegedly Russia's hottest new look and has been taking social media by storm.
🙈Новая форма губ, набирающая популярность. ⠀ Как вам такая волнообразная форма, которая называется «Губы Дьявола»? ⠀ Эта форма сейчас разрывает инстаграм, многие девочки просят сделать им такие губки, чтобы выделиться и выглядеть необычно, а многие недоумевающе смотрят на них и не понимают, когда мода успела свернуть не туда... ⠀ ❓Интересно ваши мнения услышать про #губыдьявола, пишите, что думаете об этом? ⠀ 🙈New lip shape gaining popularity. ⠀ How do you like this wave-like shape called the “Devil's Lips”? ⠀ This form is now tearing up Instagram, many girls are asking to make them such lips to stand out and look unusual, and many look at them in bewilderment and do not understand when the fashion managed to turn the wrong way ... ⠀ ❓It is interesting to hear your opinions about the #devillips write what you think about this?
Supposedly pioneered by a Russian plastic surgeon named Emelian Braude, this procedure reportedly involves injecting fillers to the outer edge of your lips in order to create a wave.
However, don't expect to see them IRL anytime soon. In the wake of the trend's virality, the devil lips look has, naturally, garnered a fair bit of skepticism — with many, including experts, contending that these images are likely the result of makeup or Photoshop.
Esse é a nova moda que surgiu na Rússia 🇷🇺 Apelidados de #devillips ou #octopuslips fizeram a cabeça e literalmente a #boca de várias mulheres. Novos tempos, mas muito modernos na minha humilde opinião. Ficariam interessantes num filme 🎞 de #startrek ou #starwars , mas numa beleza real nunca Deixe seu comentário . . . #drachristianeradaic #drachrisradaic #clinicaradaic #dermatologista #dermatologistasorocaba #pele #weloveskincare #saude #beleza #bemestar #sbd #sbcd #sbcp #saudedapele #pelebonita #peleperfeita #cuidadocomapele #saudedapele #euvoceesuapele #medicinadabeleza
"You cannot change the anatomical shape of the lips like this," cosmetic dentist Dr. Krystyna told the publication. "You can sharpen and contour by enhancing the vermillion border, but these 'devil lips' are unnatural."
Not only that, but Dr. Krystyna also points toward the trend being dangerous, as, "filler injected inappropriately could end up in a blood vessel, causing blockages and leading to necrosis (death) of the tissue."
Long story short, maybe don't try this one out. That said, if you do like the look, FaceTune or a little lip liner is always an option. Either way, check out what people are saying about them, below.
