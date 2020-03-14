Comedian Adam Martinez, a.k.a. AdamRayOkay, has found a hit in his character Rosa. The gossip-loving, Latinx teen girl has taken over TikTok, with over 500 million views. And now, she's made her debut on Fenty Beauty.

The TikTok star is known for her signature loose eyelashes, unblended contour, and acrylic nails. So, clearly, she's a makeup expert. This made her perfect for a viral Fenty TikTok moment.

The video pans across a row of girls applying Fenty makeup perfectly, and then lands on Rosa, generously applying contour on her face. The girls stare at her, she says, "What?" and then laughs out loud.

Fenty captioned the clip, "Rosa had to show the #FENTYBEAUTYHOUSE how it's done."

Looks like we all have a new online beauty guru to follow. Can we expect a Fenty x Rosa collab makeup tutorial soon? Or maybe even a Rosa makeup line? Who knows.