Shenseea on Repping Dancehall at the VMAs

Shenseea celebrated this year's MTV VMAs in style. After kicking off the weekend's events with a performance at the BACARDÍ x Paramount “Push to the VMAs” pre-party, she headed out in a gorgeous fit to this year's award show at UBS Arena, where she the Jamaican artist was nominated in both the Song of The Summer and Best Afrobeats categories for the “Shake It To The Max (Fly) (Remix)” track she released with Moliy, Silent Addy and Skillibeng. Though she didn't pick up the wins, she still made history as the first Jamaican woman to earn two VMA nominations, following her 2022 nod for Push Performance of the Year.

Check out our red carpet chat with the star below.

How are you feeling?

I’m feeling great!

I know you had the pre-party, how’d that go?

I had fun! I enjoyed myself. It was short and spicy and now we’re here tonight.

What does it feel like to be representing dancehall and Jamaican music at the VMAs?

It feels amazing. It feels like I’m chosen. I have no complaints. I’m just really doing the best I can for my country and my culture.

What are you most excited for tonight? What are you most looking forward to?

Winning an award for one of my nominations.

We gotta talk about the outfit. What was the inspiration? What did you want to embody tonight?

I wanted to embody a very sexy, elegant but confident look. Still fierce. Still show that I’m bold enough to wear whatever I want and step outside and feel confident about it. And shine like a star.

What are you most excited to share with fans next?

My next single. “Boss Up.” On the way.

Do you have a favorite VMA moment? A moment from the past or a favorite outfit?

I’m going to go with Britney Spears in 2001. Or when Beyoncé showed her pregnancy in 2011.