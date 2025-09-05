Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Song of the Week: "LOVE SONG" The Mk.Gee contribution to Justin Bieber’s Swag II is this lovely, earthy funk track — an expression of pure, easy devotion that’s a nice foil to the slightly more nighttime-coded tracks on this album’s predecessor. With a little touch of Sara Bareilles’ easy listening radio hit “Love Song” in there too, no?

Lady Gaga - "The Dead Dance" This new song, from Wednesday season two, is a hybrid EDM-funk rager that fits nicely alongside the songs from Gaga’s latest album Mayhem.

Partnextdoor, Drake, Cash Cobain - "Somebody Loves Me Pt 2"

Cash Cobain’s remix of “Somebody Loves Me Pt 2” is pure slizzy excellence – a little turned up, a little sexy, entirely catchy.

Calvin Harris, Jessie Reyez - "Ocean" Shades of Calvin Harris’s underrated tropical house hit “How Deep Is Your Love” on “Ocean,” which is pulsating and so easy to take down.

Tame Impala - "Loser" Just in case you thought he had gone full dance mode forever, Kevin Parker returns with “Loser”, a slinky psych track that recalls his introverted, paranoid early career.

james K - "On God"

Gorgeous, sweeping shoegaze from James K’s remarkable new album Friend, a very welcome album to arrive as we enter into the cooler months.

Latto, Ice Spice - "Gyatt"

Latto and Ice Spice make a perfect combination on this winning tribute to Gyatt. (Basically does what it says on the tin.)

Venna, Jorja Smith - "Myself" Gorgeous Spanish influences underpin this fantastic showcase for Jorja Smith’s now-iconic voice.

Saint Etienne, Confidence - "Brand New Me"

What a fabulous, inspired combination – Balearic royalty Saint Etienne link with the Australian partystarters for a funky, shimmery daytime dance track.

The Belair Lip Bombs - "Don't Let Them Tell You (It's Fair)

Another banger from the Aussie band’s great second album. Power-pop excellence at its purest!