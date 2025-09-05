Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now
By Shaad D'Souza
Sep 05, 2025
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Song of the Week: "LOVE SONG"
The Mk.Gee contribution to Justin Bieber’s Swag II is this lovely, earthy funk track — an expression of pure, easy devotion that’s a nice foil to the slightly more nighttime-coded tracks on this album’s predecessor. With a little touch of Sara Bareilles’ easy listening radio hit “Love Song” in there too, no?
Lady Gaga - "The Dead Dance"
This new song, from Wednesday season two, is a hybrid EDM-funk rager that fits nicely alongside the songs from Gaga’s latest album Mayhem.
Partnextdoor, Drake, Cash Cobain - "Somebody Loves Me Pt 2"
Cash Cobain’s remix of “Somebody Loves Me Pt 2” is pure slizzy excellence – a little turned up, a little sexy, entirely catchy.
Calvin Harris, Jessie Reyez - "Ocean"
Shades of Calvin Harris’s underrated tropical house hit “How Deep Is Your Love” on “Ocean,” which is pulsating and so easy to take down.
Tame Impala - "Loser"
Just in case you thought he had gone full dance mode forever, Kevin Parker returns with “Loser”, a slinky psych track that recalls his introverted, paranoid early career.
james K - "On God"
Gorgeous, sweeping shoegaze from James K’s remarkable new album Friend, a very welcome album to arrive as we enter into the cooler months.
Latto, Ice Spice - "Gyatt"
Latto and Ice Spice make a perfect combination on this winning tribute to Gyatt. (Basically does what it says on the tin.)
Venna, Jorja Smith - "Myself"
Gorgeous Spanish influences underpin this fantastic showcase for Jorja Smith’s now-iconic voice.
Saint Etienne, Confidence - "Brand New Me"
What a fabulous, inspired combination – Balearic royalty Saint Etienne link with the Australian partystarters for a funky, shimmery daytime dance track.
The Belair Lip Bombs - "Don't Let Them Tell You (It's Fair)
Another banger from the Aussie band’s great second album. Power-pop excellence at its purest!
Photography: Renell Medrano
