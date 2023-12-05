



Sophie Anderson, celebrated member of the Cock Destroyers, has died at age 36.

Her frequent collaborator from the Cock Destroyers, Rebecca More, shared news of her death on Instagram, writing: “I’m devastated hearing the awful news of Sophie’s passing. We shared some amazing times together and that’s how I’m going to remember her.” She continued, “We were very close, and we shared a crazy time together that was totally unique to us. That’s how I will remember her.”

More also described Anderson as a “bubbly, funny, kind hearted soul,” and ended her post saying, “I will always always love you and hold a special place in my heart ❤️.”

In PAPER’s profile of Anderson and Moore, the star said she tapped into her creativity as a performer after she “never really felt at home, [as] you know, a bit of a weirdo, an oddball.” Of her work, she also told PAPER that it “helped me, not just from a monetary point of view, but a 'finding out who I am, and how fucking strong I am' point of view.”

Likewise, Anderson was a well-known advocate for queer people in the UK and beyond, telling PAPER she felt “lucky” to be accepted by a community that “understands me and my [love of] sexuality… [but again] it's all about accepting yourself."

The Gay Timesreports that activists in the UK have shared their memories of Anderson’s advocacy in the wake of her passing. Christine Neubeiser, who works for the well known Terrence Higgins Trust, told the outlet: “Sophie and Rebecca have been such staunch allies by shouting about all the progress we’ve made around HIV to their many, many followers in order to make a real difference in tackling HIV stigma.”

Anderson was in the midst of grieving her ex-boyfriend, Croydon FC footballer Oliver Spedding, when she passed. News of Spedding’s death broke on November 17, when his team shared news of it in a blog post. “Croydon FC are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player, Oliver Spedding. Oliver played for the club over a couple of spells and was a much loved individual who always gave his utmost effort for the team.”

Others online have shared their own memories of Anderson and condolences, like Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo, who described the star as “incredibly sweet and a continuous advocate for those in the LGBTQ+ community and her industry.” Music legend Chase Icon also shared: “i remember sophie anderson gave me money to pay for my boob job when i wasn't gonna be able to afford it 💔 she helped me become the woman i am today & i will always hold that dearly in my heart.”