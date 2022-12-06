It's with a heavy heart that we have to report that Noodle the Pug has passed away at the age of 14.

Best known for going viral for being able to predict whether or not it was going to be a good day or not based on his bones (or lack thereof_, Noodle's owner Jonathan Graziano tearfully broke the news on TikTok that the popular pup had died this past Friday.

"It has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years. The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be. " Graziano wrote, explaining that Noodle lived about as long as you could expect any dog to live. He also encouraged viewers to celebrate the pup's life and give their dog a cheese ball tonight, "but it has to be the fake stuff."

@jongraz It has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years. The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be. ❤️ ♬ original sound - Jonathan

Graziano and Noodle rose to fame on TikTok last October with a daily game of "Bones or No Bones?" which entailed waking up the pug from his slumber and propping him up to see if he stood upright or promptly collapsed back into a puppy puddle. The wisdom was that if Noodle remained on all four legs, it was a "bones day" and therefore be a good one, but on the other hand, if it was a "no bones day," it was probably best to just crawl back into bed and call it a wash.

For a society that annually looks to a large furry rodent to predict the remainder of the winter, the popularity of Noodle and his day-predicting bones probably shouldn't come as that much of a surprise in an age governed by uncertainty and indecision. Between the pandemic and a tumultuous political landscape making most of our lives feel outside of our control, Noodle's daily predictions felt like a welcome balm amid the chaos. Now that Noodle in no longer with us, we guess we'll just have to go back to reading horoscopes and consulting fortune tellers about all of our major life decisions going forward.

Having amassed 4.5 million TikTok followers, Noodle spawned his own merch store offering an array of "bones day"-themed apparel, puzzles, yoga mats and a picture book. Noodle's fame may have been brief but he leaves behind no small legacy, bones and all.