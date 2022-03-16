Rihanna has a pretty good idea of what she'll be like as a mom.

Ahead of her latest Fenty Beauty launch, the icon sat down with Elle to talk about impending motherhood and her future parenting style as she enters the third trimester of pregnancy.

“I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it,” she predicted, explaining that she's been inspired by a couple moms from The Real Housewives franchise.

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me,” Rih said. However, she also made it clear that she was going to be extremely protective, much like RHONJ's Teresa Giudice, since she "does not play about her kids."

"She will flatten you about those kids," Rih continued. "And that resonates with me a lot.”

Even better, she went on to warn that if anyone talks about her kid, it's "over" for them. And given Rih's track record of completely eviscerating anyone who dares cross her, the shit talkers better watch themselves — just take it from the idiot who recently asked about the gender of the baby.

